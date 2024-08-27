Previous
Woodland by helstor365
341 / 365

Woodland

From a walk through a very photogenic bit of woodland yesterday. I have to go back there once the weather gets a little better
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Judith Johnson
This is so beautiful. Fav
August 27th, 2024  
Christopher Cox
Lovely! Looks as wet as here!
August 27th, 2024  
