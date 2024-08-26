Previous
Bergen

It was grey and cloudy when I started going up to this vantage point but when I got there the clouds opened up a little and gave me a bit of light and blue sky :-)
26th August 2024

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
