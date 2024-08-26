Sign up
Previous
340 / 365
Bergen
It was grey and cloudy when I started going up to this vantage point but when I got there the clouds opened up a little and gave me a bit of light and blue sky :-)
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
bergen
