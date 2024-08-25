Sign up
339 / 365
Wet. wet, wet
According to statistics, out of cities with more than 100 000 inhabitants, Bergen is the wettest city in Europe. These last couple of days have been VERY wet even for us locals :-)
I feel sorry for the drenched tourists I met on my walk in town today!
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
rain
,
bergen
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous pavement reflections. I hope you get some dry weather soon!
August 25th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully wet and wonderful reflections.
August 25th, 2024
