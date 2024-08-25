Previous
Wet. wet, wet by helstor365
339 / 365

Wet. wet, wet

According to statistics, out of cities with more than 100 000 inhabitants, Bergen is the wettest city in Europe. These last couple of days have been VERY wet even for us locals :-)

I feel sorry for the drenched tourists I met on my walk in town today!
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Fabulous pavement reflections. I hope you get some dry weather soon!
August 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully wet and wonderful reflections.
August 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise