Previous
338 / 365
Colourful kayaks and canoes
I had to dial the colours down a bit on this one :-)
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1681
photos
88
followers
36
following
92% complete
View this month »
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
DMC-GF2
Taken
24th August 2024 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kayak
,
canoe
