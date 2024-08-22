Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
337 / 365
Close encounter of the wet kind
Wet day and what do I do? I dress up in water proofs from top to toe and go looking for a waterfall :-)
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1678
photos
88
followers
36
following
92% complete
View this month »
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
Latest from all albums
334
1338
335
1339
336
1340
337
1341
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
TG-5
Taken
22nd August 2024 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, of course you do!
August 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a magical close up!
August 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close