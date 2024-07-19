Previous
Which way to go... by helstor365
Which way to go...

Another shot from yesterday's outing
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
So many fabulous lines and shapes here, lovely light and shadow too.
July 19th, 2024  
