310 / 365
Fjord
We have a 30 day buss pass this month and it also works on the train so we went for a little journey today (it was only 7 minutes through a tunnel by train, but the view was nice :-)
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
3
5
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1616
photos
88
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
Extras
Camera
X-T2
Taken
18th July 2024 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
norway
,
bergen
,
fjord
,
trainjurneys
Julie Duncan
ace
Wow! Dang, I wish I had a fjord!
July 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
It is more than nice, it is stunning and so beautifully captured!
July 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Superb scenery
July 18th, 2024
