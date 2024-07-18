Previous
Fjord by helstor365
310 / 365

Fjord

We have a 30 day buss pass this month and it also works on the train so we went for a little journey today (it was only 7 minutes through a tunnel by train, but the view was nice :-)
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Julie Duncan ace
Wow! Dang, I wish I had a fjord!
July 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
It is more than nice, it is stunning and so beautifully captured!
July 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb scenery
July 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise