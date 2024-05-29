Previous
Nail by helstor365
Photo 1256

Nail

This nail fascinates me. It is hammered in to a tree stump and it serves no purpose (and never has as far as I can remember). Today there where two, small metal rings around it like someone had used it for a game of quoits.
29th May 2024

Helge E. Storheim

I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Fran
What a cool little find. Like a miniature game of horseshoes!
May 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a fabulous find and shot, such beautiful details and textures.
May 29th, 2024  
