Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1256
Nail
This nail fascinates me. It is hammered in to a tree stump and it serves no purpose (and never has as far as I can remember). Today there where two, small metal rings around it like someone had used it for a game of quoits.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1534
photos
84
followers
34
following
344% complete
View this month »
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
Latest from all albums
277
1251
1252
278
1253
1254
1255
1256
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
29th May 2024 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nail
Fran
What a cool little find. Like a miniature game of horseshoes!
May 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a fabulous find and shot, such beautiful details and textures.
May 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close