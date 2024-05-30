Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1257
Sunset 1
From our window I spotted what looked like mist rising from the lake. Unusual for this time of year so I went for a quick walk just to check and sure enough there was mist. As a bonus I also got a nice sunset :-)
30th May 2024
30th May 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1536
photos
84
followers
34
following
344% complete
View this month »
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
Latest from all albums
1252
278
1253
1254
1255
1256
279
1257
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
30th May 2024 10:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
lake
,
mist
,
norway
,
bergen
Heather
ace
Really beautiful with the soft sunset colours, the mist, and the reflections- you got it all! Fav
May 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close