Sunset 1 by helstor365
Sunset 1

From our window I spotted what looked like mist rising from the lake. Unusual for this time of year so I went for a quick walk just to check and sure enough there was mist. As a bonus I also got a nice sunset :-)
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Heather ace
Really beautiful with the soft sunset colours, the mist, and the reflections- you got it all! Fav
May 30th, 2024  
