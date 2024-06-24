Previous
Summer by helstor365
Summer

Went for a walk with the Olympus E-500 today. I', slowly getting to grips with the camera. Very enjoyable camera to use.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

Karen ace
You and the camera are getting along famously - this is a lovely capture. I like how it handles colours. Are lenses batteries etc still pretty easily available?
June 24th, 2024  
