Previous
Photo 1282
Summer
Went for a walk with the Olympus E-500 today. I', slowly getting to grips with the camera. Very enjoyable camera to use.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
Latest from all albums
1278
291
1279
292
1280
293
1281
1282
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-500
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
ccd
,
fiels
,
norwa
Karen
ace
You and the camera are getting along famously - this is a lovely capture. I like how it handles colours. Are lenses batteries etc still pretty easily available?
June 24th, 2024
