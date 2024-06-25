Previous
Waiting for the bus by helstor365
Photo 1283

Waiting for the bus

I just went out with the GF1 set to shoot jpg only and picture style: "dynamic monochrome" just to have fun and see what I could capture
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous multiple frames image
June 25th, 2024  
Brian ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
June 25th, 2024  
