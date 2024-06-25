Sign up
Photo 1283
Waiting for the bus
I just went out with the GF1 set to shoot jpg only and picture style: "dynamic monochrome" just to have fun and see what I could capture
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
2
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GF1
Taken
25th June 2024 9:35am
street photography
monochrome
bus terminal
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous multiple frames image
June 25th, 2024
Brian
ace
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
June 25th, 2024
