Previous
Old buildings and boats by helstor365
Photo 1378

Old buildings and boats

28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
377% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Another fabulous find and capture. All a bit higgedly piggedly but wonderful!
September 28th, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks Diana. This is an old industrial site, now abandoned. I've been thinking of visiting for years, but I'm rarely in this area of Bergen. Today I was and had two hours to spare so I went looking for the place and found it. Not the best weather and light but now I know where it is so I can go back :-)
September 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise