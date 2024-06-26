Previous
Light & Shadow by helstor365
Light & Shadow

Another GF1 monochrome shot today.

We have been warned about very high UV radiation today and since I don't have to, I'm not going to risk going out in the sun today
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

Karen ace
I love this - awesome shadow and light. Simple and beautiful. Very neat too, the subtle hint of icm.
June 26th, 2024  
