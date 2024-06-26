Sign up
Previous
Photo 1284
Light & Shadow
Another GF1 monochrome shot today.
We have been warned about very high UV radiation today and since I don't have to, I'm not going to risk going out in the sun today
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1578
photos
86
followers
36
following
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GF1
Taken
26th June 2024 1:55pm
Tags
light
,
shadow
,
lamp
Karen
ace
I love this - awesome shadow and light. Simple and beautiful. Very neat too, the subtle hint of icm.
June 26th, 2024
