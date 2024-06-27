Sign up
Previous
Photo 1285
Deadpan, mundane minimalism....
or just benches, grass and gravel :-)
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
0
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1580
photos
86
followers
36
following
352% complete
View this month »
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
Latest from all albums
293
1281
1282
294
1283
1284
295
1285
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X
Taken
27th June 2024 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
mundane
,
minimalism
,
deadpan
