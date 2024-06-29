Sign up
Previous
Photo 1287
Inside out.....
or outside in? :-)
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D
Taken
29th June 2024 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
reflection
,
bowls
,
mundane
moni kozi
that's mind boggling
June 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
