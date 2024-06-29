Sign up
297 / 365
Red button
Sine wave generator? :-)
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Camera
Canon EOS 5D
Taken
29th June 2024 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Tags
blue
,
industrial
,
mundane
,
red button
,
control panel
moni kozi
exquisite shot
June 29th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Not sure what it is, but I like it. fav.
June 29th, 2024
