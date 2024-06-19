Previous
Bench by helstor365
Photo 1277

Bench

Since I discovered that focusing my Holga micro four thirds lens was pointless, I went for a walk with the Panasonic GF2 (still hasn't sold yet) and the Holga lens focused to infinity. Results were.... still unpredictable. As an old computer tech support guy I am used to do trouble shooting but I really can't find any rhyme or reason in how this lens works.

Anyway, I have fun using it. That's the best thing about this kind of lens: it takes away that feeling of "I have a really great camera so I need to take a great photo" and you can just concentrate on enjoying being out taking photos of whatever you want to take a photo of
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise