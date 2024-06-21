Stranger Things

Church on wheels! It was parked outside one of the local churches when I walked by today.



Do you like the colours in this image? I'm shooting with a new camera :-) Got it yesterday. I have been looking for one for years, but this one really has a cult status. It is an Olympus E-500 from 2005. A Four Thirds camera, the predecessor to the Micro Four Thirds cameras. Four Thirds cameras are DSLRs and Micro Four Thirds cameras are mirrorless. The sensor size is the same but the lens mount is different.



The reason the camera is so sought after is because of the image sensor inside it. It is a Kodak CCD sensor and in 2005/2006 Kodak also supplied CCD sensors to one other camera maker: Leica! I'm not claiming this is a Leica but it certainly have a reputation for great colours and broad tonal range B&Ws



There have been a few for sale in the years I have been looking for it but the ones that have been sensibly priced have usually been used and abused and the ones in good condition have been very expensive.



Then I saw this one from a seller I have bought from before and and it looked great in the photos and the price was really good so I bought it. It is absolutely mint. Looks like it comes straight from the factory.



Today was just the first test run, but I'm very happy so far :-)