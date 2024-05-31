Previous
Faded by helstor365
Photo 1258

Faded

Lens: 1990s
Camera: 2005
Roses: This week... :-(
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
344% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
The roses are gorgeous, beautifully captured.
May 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise