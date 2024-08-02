Sign up
Photo 1321
Heather
Went for a walk in the woods today... it is starting to look a bit like autumn. Way too early!
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1641
photos
89
followers
36
following
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
2nd August 2024 10:00am
