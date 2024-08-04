Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1323
A luxury yacht, a veteran ship and a kayak....
Just and ordinary Sunday in Bergen harbour :-)
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1646
photos
89
followers
36
following
362% complete
View this month »
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
Latest from all albums
320
1320
321
1321
322
1322
323
1323
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th August 2024 6:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boats
,
bergen
Corinne C
ace
Nice composition. Perfect for comparison of sizes.
August 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close