Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1338
Mother and child sculpture
Another subject I photograph every time I'm there. Because it has been raining a lot lately, the water level in the river is so high that the statue is almost completely submerged.
Here's a previous shot when there was very little water in the river:
https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2024-03-06
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1672
photos
88
followers
36
following
366% complete
View this month »
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
Latest from all albums
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
333
334
1338
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL7
Taken
19th August 2024 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
sculpture
Diana
ace
How beautiful.
August 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close