Mother and child sculpture by helstor365
Photo 1338

Mother and child sculpture

Another subject I photograph every time I'm there. Because it has been raining a lot lately, the water level in the river is so high that the statue is almost completely submerged.

Here's a previous shot when there was very little water in the river: https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2024-03-06
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
How beautiful.
August 19th, 2024  
