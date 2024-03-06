Previous
Mother and child by helstor365
Mother and child

I've photographed this statue in the river before but I liked the light and the reflections in the water today
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful
March 6th, 2024  
AnnabelleQ
Very Zenlike.
March 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and reflections. Fabulous vibe too.
March 6th, 2024  
