Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1172
Mother and child
I've photographed this statue in the river before but I liked the light and the reflections in the water today
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1407
photos
87
followers
33
following
321% complete
View this month »
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
Latest from all albums
232
1169
1170
233
234
1171
235
1172
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
6th March 2024 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
g90
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful
March 6th, 2024
AnnabelleQ
Very Zenlike.
March 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and reflections. Fabulous vibe too.
March 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close