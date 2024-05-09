Sign up
Previous
Photo 1236
Seems like spring is over
Last week we had 3 or 4 sunny days with temps around 27C. This week it has been cloudy and the temp dropped to around 10C. This morning it was raining, 8C and the Japanese cherry trees are already losing their flowers :-(
Makes a nice photo though :-)
9th May 2024
9th May 24
3
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX5
Taken
9th May 2024 8:24am
Tags
lx5
,
1 week-1 camera
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of the petal carpet, still plenty on the trees too.
May 9th, 2024
Brian
ace
So beautiful
May 9th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful
May 9th, 2024
