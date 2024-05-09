Previous
Seems like spring is over by helstor365
Photo 1236

Seems like spring is over

Last week we had 3 or 4 sunny days with temps around 27C. This week it has been cloudy and the temp dropped to around 10C. This morning it was raining, 8C and the Japanese cherry trees are already losing their flowers :-(

Makes a nice photo though :-)
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
Helge E. Storheim
Diana ace
A fabulous capture of the petal carpet, still plenty on the trees too.
May 9th, 2024  
Brian ace
So beautiful
May 9th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
May 9th, 2024  
