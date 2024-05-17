Previous
The headless commuter by helstor365
The headless commuter

Some people party (a bit too) hard on Constitution Day :-)
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Karen ace
LOL. Excellent shot, love the humour!
May 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a fun pic!
May 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous candid and narrative 🤣
May 17th, 2024  
AnnabelleQ
Fabulous capture. Wonderful image.
May 17th, 2024  
moni kozi
heheheeee.... great shot
May 17th, 2024  
