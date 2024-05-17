Sign up
Previous
Photo 1244
The headless commuter
Some people party (a bit too) hard on Constitution Day :-)
17th May 2024
17th May 24
5
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
17th May 2024 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
gx80
Karen
ace
LOL. Excellent shot, love the humour!
May 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a fun pic!
May 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous candid and narrative 🤣
May 17th, 2024
AnnabelleQ
Fabulous capture. Wonderful image.
May 17th, 2024
moni kozi
heheheeee.... great shot
May 17th, 2024
