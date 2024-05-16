Previous
Summer in May by helstor365
Photo 1243

Summer in May

Another hot day in Bergen and tomorrow is Constitution Day and the city will be filled with people!
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
Photo Details

Karen ace
Making it even hotter! 🙃

This street corner is very attractive. Very nice POV, and great shadow of the woman.

Talking of which, she doesn’t look bothered by the heat, she’s maybe not from the area? Her clothing suggests she’s looking for warmth.
May 16th, 2024  
