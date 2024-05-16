Sign up
Photo 1243
Summer in May
Another hot day in Bergen and tomorrow is Constitution Day and the city will be filled with people!
16th May 2024
16th May 24
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1514
photos
85
followers
34
following
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
gx80
Karen
Making it even hotter! 🙃
This street corner is very attractive. Very nice POV, and great shadow of the woman.
Talking of which, she doesn’t look bothered by the heat, she’s maybe not from the area? Her clothing suggests she’s looking for warmth.
May 16th, 2024
