I only took a small compact camera with me today, A Canon IXUS 70 (SD1000 in the US). It is a 7.1MP camera from 2007 and it only shoots jpgs. It has become a cult camera thanks to a few youtubers who have featured it in their videos. I bought mine long ago and paid around 20 Euro for it. Now I see them listed between 150 and 200 Euro! Who would have thought that old digicams were such a good financial investment :-)BTW: The original Cloud Machine is here: https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2022-04-08