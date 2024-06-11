Sign up
Previous
283 / 365
Underground Light Rail station
The image was very dark so when I pulled up the exposure and lifted shadows it had a lot of noise, especially colour noise so I had to make it B&W.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1552
photos
85
followers
36
following
77% complete
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
1264
282
1265
1266
1267
1268
283
1269
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Camera
Canon DIGITAL IXUS 70
Taken
11th June 2024 3:16pm
Tags
station
,
underground
,
light rail
,
bergen
Jerzy
ace
Very well done.
June 11th, 2024
