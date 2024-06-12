Previous
Window reflection selfie by helstor365
284 / 365

Window reflection selfie

Another shot with the Canon G3
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Elisa Smith ace
Great shot.
June 12th, 2024  
Karen ace
Nice selfie! :-)
June 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Great symmetry and selfie!
June 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
