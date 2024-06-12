Sign up
284 / 365
Window reflection selfie
Another shot with the Canon G3
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
3
1
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Camera
Canon PowerShot G3
Taken
12th June 2024 12:04pm
window
selfie
ccd
Elisa Smith
ace
Great shot.
June 12th, 2024
Karen
ace
Nice selfie! :-)
June 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Great symmetry and selfie!
June 12th, 2024
