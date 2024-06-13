Previous
Statue and swan by helstor365
285 / 365

Statue and swan

I always go to have a look at this statue when I am in that area and today there was a swan checking out the statue as well :-) I like the shot despite the swan being overexposed (I really don't like blown highlights!).
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such a romantic image.
June 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
a stunning capture of this magical moment.
June 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise