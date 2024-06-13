Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
285 / 365
Statue and swan
I always go to have a look at this statue when I am in that area and today there was a swan checking out the statue as well :-) I like the shot despite the swan being overexposed (I really don't like blown highlights!).
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1556
photos
85
followers
36
following
78% complete
View this month »
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Latest from all albums
1267
1268
283
1269
284
1270
285
1271
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon DIGITAL IXUS 850 IS
Taken
13th June 2024 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
statue
,
swan
,
ccd
Corinne C
ace
Such a romantic image.
June 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
a stunning capture of this magical moment.
June 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close