UFO vs. Holga

Comparing the UFO lens (top) and Holga lens (bottom). Shot from 120cm. The closest focusing distance for both lenses is 1m.The UFO lens is quite decent from this distance.



The Holga is "interesting" I do like the result I get (sometimes :-). The Holga has zone focusing with symbols on the lens: 1 Person = 1m, 3 people = 2m, lots of people 3m and mountains = 10m or infinity.



The problem (at least with my Holga lens) is that focusing doesn't work. Shooting at a distance of 120cm and focusing at 1m the image is very soft and it doesn't get usable until I focus at 10m/infinity like I did on the image shown at the bottom here..