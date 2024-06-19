Sign up
Previous
289 / 365
Pallets
For the midsummer bonfire (a photo I probably wouldn't have taken if I wasn't walking around with the Holga lens on my camera :-)
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
holga
,
bonfire
,
pallets
