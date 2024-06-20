Terracotta vases

I didn't know the Holga could do this!



I shot using live view on the GF1, punched in and focused the lens manually on the ribbon around the smallest vase. I can't believe how sharp that little plastic lens actually is :-)



The problem with the lens is that the focus symbols printed on the lens are just ornamental. I was about 1 meter away when I took this shot but according to the focus symbol on the lens it was focused to somewhere between 3 meters and infinity!



I shot this with the built in flash straight on and gave the image a slight "retro" edit. Since this is also a heavy cropped version I added a new vignette as well.



More tests to follow..... :-)