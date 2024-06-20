Previous
Terracotta vases by helstor365
Terracotta vases

I didn't know the Holga could do this!

I shot using live view on the GF1, punched in and focused the lens manually on the ribbon around the smallest vase. I can't believe how sharp that little plastic lens actually is :-)

The problem with the lens is that the focus symbols printed on the lens are just ornamental. I was about 1 meter away when I took this shot but according to the focus symbol on the lens it was focused to somewhere between 3 meters and infinity!

I shot this with the built in flash straight on and gave the image a slight "retro" edit. Since this is also a heavy cropped version I added a new vignette as well.

More tests to follow..... :-)
Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
Julie Duncan ace
Wow, that is pretty dang sharp for a Holga! You're having fun! Do you process the film yourself?
June 20th, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@juliedduncan Thanks Julie. I just have a Holga lens that I use on my digital camera. I do have a roll of exposed B&amp;W film that is waiting to be processed though I just have to practice loading the film into the development tank in complete darkness first. It about 40 years since the last time I developed a film so it takes some practice to get familiar with the process again ;-)

If it is a success I might buy a proper Holga camera :-)
June 20th, 2024  
