291 / 365
Flower
A bit of Kodak CCD colour candy :-)
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
flower
,
ccd
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous colours, beautiful plant…
June 21st, 2024
