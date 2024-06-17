Previous
Wide tree by helstor365
287 / 365

Wide tree

A shot I took yesterday. Not often I crop an image of a tree in 16:9 format :-)
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Perfect pov for this fabulous tree. fav
June 17th, 2024  
Such a wonderful capture of this beautiful tree, I love how the branches are going in every which way.
June 17th, 2024  
