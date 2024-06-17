Sign up
287 / 365
Wide tree
A shot I took yesterday. Not often I crop an image of a tree in 16:9 format :-)
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
16th June 2024 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
Wendy
ace
Perfect pov for this fabulous tree. fav
June 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of this beautiful tree, I love how the branches are going in every which way.
June 17th, 2024
