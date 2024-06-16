Sign up
286 / 365
Bergen street art
A small antidote to the brutalist architecture in my other shot today :-)
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
16th June 2024 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street art
,
bergen
