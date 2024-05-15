Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1242
Contractual obligation photo
;-)
15th May 2024
15th May 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1512
photos
85
followers
34
following
340% complete
View this month »
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
Latest from all albums
268
1238
269
1239
1240
270
1241
1242
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
15th May 2024 8:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
gx80
Karen
ace
Haha ;-) Nonetheless, there's something appealing about it. I like the contrast in the colours, and the rigid pattern of the fence against the loose casualness of the plastic strip.
May 15th, 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@cocokinetic
Thank you, It was all I had today. Too hot to go for long walks :-)
May 15th, 2024
Karen
ace
@helstor365
I understand that heat thing only too well. It's very, very tiring.
May 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I understand that heat thing only too well. It's very, very tiring.