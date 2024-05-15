Previous
Contractual obligation photo by helstor365
Photo 1242

Contractual obligation photo

;-)
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
340% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Haha ;-) Nonetheless, there's something appealing about it. I like the contrast in the colours, and the rigid pattern of the fence against the loose casualness of the plastic strip.
May 15th, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@cocokinetic Thank you, It was all I had today. Too hot to go for long walks :-)
May 15th, 2024  
Karen ace
@helstor365
I understand that heat thing only too well. It's very, very tiring.
May 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise