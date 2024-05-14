Sign up
Photo 1241
A walk in the park
I had to do a sky swap on this one. In the original photo the sky was so bright that some areas were completely blown out. I don't like white clipping in my sky so I had to fix it. Luckily PhotoShop does most of the work :-)
14th May 2024
14th May 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
14th May 2024 9:23am
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
gx80
