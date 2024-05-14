Previous
A walk in the park by helstor365
Photo 1241

A walk in the park

I had to do a sky swap on this one. In the original photo the sky was so bright that some areas were completely blown out. I don't like white clipping in my sky so I had to fix it. Luckily PhotoShop does most of the work :-)
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
340% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise