274 / 365
Sargent crabapple tree flower
The whole tree is covered with these flowers
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1519
photos
85
followers
34
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
18th May 2024 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
gx80
Diana
ace
How beautiful it is, wonderful focus and dof.
May 18th, 2024
Karen
ace
So very pretty and dainty, these flowers. A real treasure for birds and bees and other pollinators.
May 18th, 2024
