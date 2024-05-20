Sign up
276 / 365
276 / 365
More rhododendrons
For some reason rhododendrons seems to thrive here in Bergen. They are everywhere!
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1523
photos
85
followers
34
following
75% complete
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
273
1244
1245
274
275
1246
276
1247
Views
2
2
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
20th May 2024 10:41am
80d
,
1 week-1 camera
