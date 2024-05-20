Previous
276 / 365

More rhododendrons

For some reason rhododendrons seems to thrive here in Bergen. They are everywhere!
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

