Fading rhododendrons

Last day with the GX80. One of my favourite and most used cameras. Great IQ and with the tiny 12-32mm pancake zoom I can even carry it in my jacket pocket (and I can carry the tiny 35-100mm in my other jacket pocket :-)



I'm going to end/pause my "1 week-1 camera" project here. I only have one more camera I should include; the Canon 80D. The rest of my cameras are older digicams and film cameras so we'll see what I'll do with those ones later....... ;-)