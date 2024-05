Still warm here

I decided to shoot the Canon 80D DSLR this week. Also one of my most used cameras.... some years ago. The last couple of years I have used the Canon M5 instead. The M5 is basically an 80D in a mirrorless body. Both camera body and lenses are much smaller and lighter but the IQ is the same. Since I don't really go out to take photos but rather take photos when I go for walks I prefer smaller and lighter cameras.