Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1233
Dandelion
After lugging around the large and heavy Canon 6D last week I have decided to shoot a small compact camera this week: a Panasonic LX5 :-)
I have already learned something new about this camera: it has a very goof macro mode.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1499
photos
85
followers
34
following
337% complete
View this month »
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
Latest from all albums
1228
1229
1230
265
1231
266
1232
1233
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX5
Taken
6th May 2024 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lx5
,
1 week-1 camera
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close