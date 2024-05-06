Previous
Dandelion by helstor365
Photo 1233

Dandelion

After lugging around the large and heavy Canon 6D last week I have decided to shoot a small compact camera this week: a Panasonic LX5 :-)

I have already learned something new about this camera: it has a very goof macro mode.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
337% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise