Thirds by helstor365
Photo 1232

Thirds

Apparently there is some half & half thing going on here on 365 in May, but I like "thirds" better :-)

Last day with the 6D. It is a big camera. It is a backpack camera. I haven't even used it with my best lenses - I have a trio of F/4 Canon L lenses from 16mm to 200mm to use with the 6D but each and every one of those lenses are bigger and heavier than the camera itself! Instead I have used a few old Canon "film camera" lenses from the 90s. The lenses are surprisingly good, opens up to F/4.5 on the long end and they are half the weight of the L lenses. They don't have image stabilization though.

Anyway, the 6D is not going anywhere. It is a favourite and I'll gladly get rid of a few other cameras so I have more time to use the 6D :-)
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
