Previous
Photo 1229
The lake
Spring has finally arrived! Yesterday we had 27C degrees here - the warmest 1st. of May ever recorded in Bergen!
So far the temp today is 26 degrees - way too hot to go for a long walk carrying a big, heavy DSLR :-)
This is the lake next to where I live cropped in my new favourite pano crop ratio 65:24
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
6
2
365
Canon EOS 6D
2nd May 2024 10:50am
6d
1 week-1 camera
Diana
ace
Fabulous pano and reflections. Enjoy while it is there ;-)
May 2nd, 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Flott panorama. Nyt varmen!
May 2nd, 2024
