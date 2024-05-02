Previous
The lake by helstor365
Photo 1229

The lake

Spring has finally arrived! Yesterday we had 27C degrees here - the warmest 1st. of May ever recorded in Bergen!

So far the temp today is 26 degrees - way too hot to go for a long walk carrying a big, heavy DSLR :-)

This is the lake next to where I live cropped in my new favourite pano crop ratio 65:24
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
336% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous pano and reflections. Enjoy while it is there ;-)
May 2nd, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Flott panorama. Nyt varmen!
May 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise