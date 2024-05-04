Sign up
Previous
265 / 365
Cheese and wine
Cream cheese herbs - Mancheco - Norwegian Jarlsberg - Cream cheese cherry - Mature Cheddar - Cream cheese pineapple and almonds
It was good :-)
4th May 2024
4th May 24
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1496
photos
85
followers
34
following
Tags
6d
,
1 week-1 camera
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
May 4th, 2024
