Feather by helstor365
Photo 1347

Feather

Spotted this one on the balcony floor and took a shot of it.

It is a mystery - I can't think of any bird around here with soft, white feathers like that... maybe someone has been airing an eiderdown duvet close by :-)
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
I love this, you found the perfect contradictory textures and lines.
August 28th, 2024  
