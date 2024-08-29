Sign up
Previous
Photo 1348
Don't eat
I only take pictures of them, the ones I eat I buy at the store :-)
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1689
photos
89
followers
36
following
369% complete
View this month »
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
Latest from all albums
339
1344
340
1345
341
1346
1347
1348
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
29th August 2024 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushroom
Beverley
ace
Good choice! These really pretty…
August 29th, 2024
