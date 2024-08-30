Sign up
Previous
Photo 1349
Big rock
with reflection :-)
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1691
photos
89
followers
36
following
369% complete
View this month »
Tags
rock
Corinne C
A wonderful subject so imposing in the peaceful scenery
August 30th, 2024
Diana
Fabulous capture and reflections.
August 30th, 2024
