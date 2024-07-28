Sign up
Spare wheel
I took my 4 megapixel Canon Powershot G3 from 2002 with me on my walk in town today.
28th July 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot G3
Taken
28th July 2024 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bergen
